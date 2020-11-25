Clarion Janney Office Celebrates Dow Jones Topping 30,000
CLARION, Pa. – On November 24, 2020, the Clarion office of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC celebrated the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossing over 30,000 for the first time in history.
Pictured with Branch Office Manager Matt Lerch are Kris Hartzell, Patty Doverspike, Bev Lauer, Kyle Cathcart, Jenn Williams and Tracy Cherico.
The Clarion office is located at Applewood Center, 162 S. 2nd Avenue, Clarion PA.
Janney provides advice to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. Its expertise includes guidance about asset management,
It is an independently-operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance
Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the New York Stock Exchange, and Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Additional company information is available at www.Janney.com.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.