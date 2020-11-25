 

Clarion Janney Office Celebrates Dow Jones Topping 30,000

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

dow-newCLARION, Pa. – On November 24, 2020, the Clarion office of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC celebrated the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossing over 30,000 for the first time in history.

Pictured with Branch Office Manager Matt Lerch are Kris Hartzell, Patty Doverspike, Bev Lauer, Kyle Cathcart, Jenn Williams and Tracy Cherico.

The Clarion office is located at Applewood Center, 162 S. 2nd Avenue, Clarion PA.

Janney provides advice to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. Its expertise includes guidance about asset management,

corporate and public finance, equity and fixed income investing, equity research, institutional equity and fixed income sales and trading, investment strategy, financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, public and private capital raising, portfolio management, retirement and income planning, and wealth management.

It is an independently-operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance
Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the New York Stock Exchange, and Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Additional company information is available at www.Janney.com.


