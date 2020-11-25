Paul H. Blauser, 95, formerly of Maple Shade Road, in Venango County, PA, flew home to be with Jesus from The Caring Place in Franklin at 1:08 AM on November 24, 2020.

Born August 12, 1925, in Van, PA, he was the son of the late Sheldon Burdell Blauser and Jennie Silzle Blauser. He was the last remaining member of his immediate family.

Paul was raised on a farm near Fertigs and was the youngest of 13 siblings.

Mr. Blauser attended the Carnes one room school and graduated from Cranberry High School in 1943. After high school, he entered the Navy and was stationed in Hawaii.

After his discharge, he attended business school in Franklin. He then worked at Oil Well Supply for 38 years, retiring in 1986.

He was married July 26, 1947, at Congress Hill Church of God to the former Ruth L. Meade who died January 28, 2009.

Mr. Blauser attended the Oil City Church of the Nazarene.

He enjoyed gardening, gospel music, and building or working on houses with the help of his brother Harold.

Mr. Blauser is survived by two sons, Robert P. Blauser and his wife, Susan, of Franklin, and Brian K. Blauser and his wife, Carlotta, of New Franklin, Ohio; a daughter, Kathleen R. Stumpner and her husband, Terry, of Rome, Ohio; six grandchildren, Julia Hanning and her husband, Brian, of Columbus, Ohio, Andrew Blauser of Canonsburg, Adam Blauser of New Franklin, OH, Erin Blauser of New Franklin, OH, and Jason and Amy Stumpner of Rome, OH; one great-grandson, Trenton Greenlee of Columbus, OH; and two great-granddaughters, Cierra Vallieres and Skylar Hanning of Columbus, OH.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Blauser was preceded in death by five brothers, Burdell Blauser, Thurston Blauser, Harold Blauser, Norman Blauser, and Wilmer Blauser; and seven sisters, Evelyn Weaver, Elsie Miller Burke, Leola Karns, Marion Harmon Kleck, Ruth Knight, Lois Bidwell, and Carmen Blauser.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 28, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Morrison Funeral Home, 110 Petroleum Street in Oil City.

A funeral service will follow the visitation on Saturday, November 28, at 4:00 PM at the funeral home with the Rev. James Abenroth, Pastor of the Oil City Church of the Nazarene, officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the VETS Honor Guard.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Oil City Church of the Nazarene, 601 E. Second Street, Oil City, PA 16301

The family would also like to thank the staff at Sugarcreek Station and the staff at The Caring Place for their wonderful care while our dad was there. Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

