Say What?!: Expedition to Earth’s Lowest Point Earns Guinness Records for Three

PACIFIC OCEAN – A recent expedition to the Challenger Deep, the deepest-known point on Earth, resulted in Guinness World Records for all three members of the expedition.

Victor Vescovo, pilot of the deep submergence vehicle Limiting Factor, took former NASA astronaut Kathryn Sullivan and adventurer Jim Wigginton with him on a recent expedition to the Challenger Deep, located in the Pacific Ocean’s Mariana Trench.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.