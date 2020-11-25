 

SPONSORED: Don’t Miss the Black Friday Deals at Wessex Performance!

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wessex-black-friday
SLIGO, Pa. – The “Black Friday” event at Wessex Performance begins on Thursday, November 26, and continues on Friday, November 27!

The sale begins at 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and continues from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Save up to 20% on closeout store items and up to 10% off other store items.

Call now to schedule an alignment for your car, SUV, or Truck.

Wessex Performance specializes in Husqvarna power equipment sales and services. They also do auto repair, state inspections, tires, and alignments. Don’t forget they are the place to go for ATV/UTV and other power equipment repair and service, as well.

wessex-black-friday3

Wessex Performance is located at 2020 Madison Street Extension, Sligo, PA 16255.

You can reach them via phone at 814-745-2001 or email wsxperformance@yahoo.com.

Find them on Facebook.

wessex logo 2020


