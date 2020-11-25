SPONSORED: Tonight Is Wing Night at Allegheny Grille!
FOXBURG, Pa. – Tonight is wing night at the Allegheny Grille due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
In accordance with Governor Wolf’s new mandate, Allegheny Grille cannot sell alcohol after 5:00 p.m.! Because of this, they will be selling wings from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and alcohol from 11:30 a.m.to 5:00 p.m.! This means they will have their happy hour pitcher specials from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.! After 5:00 p.m., you can purchase a single beer or 6-packs to go!
Winter hours are now in effect at Allegheny Grille.
New Winter Hours:
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Thursday & Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Allegheny Grille is now open earlier on Saturday and Sundays for breakfast!!!
Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.! Due to the PLCB regulations, alcohol cannot be served until 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Allegheny Grille will continue to have their patrons and employees follow the state’s guidelines.
As always, the staff is continuing to clean and sanitize the building daily. Now, more than ever, Allegheny Grille recommends making reservations by calling 724-659-5701. They hope to see you all soon.
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for daily lunch and dinner specials.
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.
Weekday Menu:
The weekday menu is available Monday through Thursday and until 4:00 p.m. on Fridays.
The bar menu is available in the lounge Monday through Friday all day.
Thursday night is wing night. The Allegheny Grille serves whole wings, and you can choose from 10 different flavors.
Friday is all you can eat fish for $11.99.
Delivery will continue within 15 miles Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
