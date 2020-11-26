Clarion School Board Votes to Continue In-Person Classrooms

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A motion to activate full remote instruction for the Clarion Area School District was defeated 6-3 by school board members at the special meeting held on Wednesday night.

Clarion will continue to offer in-person classroom instruction and some online instruction while it continues to review information related to the impact of COVID-19 on its students, faculty, and staff.

Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico presented information for decision making as part of the district’s Covid Weekly Dashboard. Carrico explained that the Commonwealth now requires the school districts to review information every two weeks on the impact of the virus.

Following an hour and a half discussion on a Zoom board meeting open to the public, Julie McCormick made the motion seconded by Braxton White to activate full remote instruction for the district from December 1st through the 11th.

Voting for the motion were McCormick, White, and Sara Robertson. Voting against the motion were Hugh Henry, Shane Kriebel, Todd Bauer, Dave Estadt, Todd MacBeth, and Zachary Shekel.

Clarion will ascertain records for the state’s two-week totals from Thursday to Thursday.

According to the information presented on Tuesday night, Clarion Area had 13 positive cases of Covid during the period of November 9 to November 19. The basic question asked by the state and the school district is: Are students and staff safer in the classroom situation or through remote education?

A district total and separate elementary and high school charts are presented in the dashboard information.

Dashboard definitions include the following:

• In person – the total number of students enrolled in the brick and mortar program and all staff present in the district.

• On-line–total number of students enrolled in the Clarion Area online program.

• Quarantine – active number of students and staff who have notified the district of their medical or voluntary quarantine.

• Positive cases – students and staff attending in person who have notified the district of their medically confirmed positive COVID-19 test.

Judging by the vote of the school board and residents offering comments, people are split on which is the best solution. Based on some measures, Clarion County is the eighth highest county in Pennsylvania with the number of new cases. People are naturally concerned.

“We (plan to) continue on moving on PDE and Department of Health recommendations,” said Carrico.

White offered three letters from medical personnel who live in the district and have children attending Clarion Area. One was from Eric Vinson.

“I’m a local emergency room physician and federal employee of the national disaster medical system Department of Health and Human Services,” wrote Vinson. “Without an all-hands effort, Covid-19 is going to continue to spread and risk losing more people that you know. I’m going to work toward protecting our community, every part of the community needs to be following the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“It is not my desire to see it spread. It is likely that the weeks ahead will be hardest yet locally. I’ve seen the effects of this forcing infection rate. My mother died of Covid-19, many of my friends and colleagues are sick or had Covid-19. Our local hospital system is at its limits. We could be unable to care for these patients and that means our family and friends could die.

“The school district needs to go virtual to protect our community and those we care about.”

According to information supplied in the dashboard, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield said “school is one of the safest places for children, and data supports in-person learning.”

“For example, as was mentioned last spring, the CDC did not recommend school closures nor did we recommend closures today. I will say back in the spring there was limited data. Today, there is extensive data that we have,” Redfield said.

“We’ve gathered over the last two to three months and confirm that K-12 schools can operate with face-to-face learning, and they can do it safely, and they can do it responsibly,” he continued.

Carrico and others said they feel that they can do a better job of keeping students safe in the face-to-face classroom setting. However, it is still a concern what students do after they leave school and do not wear masks and mingle with many other friends.

With many warnings being issued regarding events over Thanksgiving, a new surge is expected. As new information and data are received, the Clarion Area School Board will be reviewing that information and making educational plans for students.

