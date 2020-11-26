Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
The Employees at Clarion Hospital would like to thank the community for all of their support. “You all have been so generous in many ways to all of us during this very trying time. Prayers, words of encouragement, care bags, gift cards and meals sent for our staff that have been received are greatly appreciated. We are blessed to be your friends, neighbors, and caregivers.”
(Pictured: Surgical Services Staff at Clarion Hospital)