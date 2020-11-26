Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sweet Potato Casserole

This casserole is too delicious to only be served on Thanksgiving!

Ingredients

CASSEROLE:

2-1/4 to 2-1/2 pounds sweet potatoes, cooked, peeled and mashed (about 4 cups)



1/3 cup butter, melted2 large eggs, lightly beaten1/2 cup whole milk1 teaspoon vanilla extract1/2 cup sugar

TOPPING:

1/2 cup chopped nuts

1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons butter, melted

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, butter, eggs, milk, vanilla extract and sugar. Spread into a greased 1-1/2-qt. casserole.

-For topping, combine all the ingredients and sprinkle over potatoes. Bake at 375° for 25 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160°.

