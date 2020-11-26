Covid Testing Site at Clarion Hospital Closed Today

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Covid Testing Site at Clarion Hospital will be closed today, Thursday, November 26th for Thanksgiving.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The testing site will reopen on Friday, November 27, at 8:00 a.m. in a new location at the old KMART Garden Center at the Clarion Mall.

For more information about COVID-19 testing at the Clarion Hospital, visit https://www.clarionhospital.org/questions-regarding-covid-19-testing/.

