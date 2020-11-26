SPONSORED: Excuses, Excuses. What’s Your Excuse for Not Making Life Insurance a Priority??
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Buying life insurance rarely makes the top 10 on our to-do lists, however Carrier Insurance is here to help check it off.
Excuses, Excuses. What’s Yours? People have plenty of excuses as to why buying life insurance gets the back burner.
Here are the top five reasons people make buying life insurance anything but top priority, and why that might not be the best idea:
- “I’m covered through work.”
Employer-sponsored life insurance is a great benefit to have. But work benefits are usually limited. What’s more, they don’t automatically go with you if you change or lose a job.
- “I’m healthy.”
The fact is, the best time to buy life insurance is when you’re in good health. The younger you are and the healthier you are, the better your rates will be.
- “I’m not insurable.”
Most of us are never as healthy as we want to be. But you might be surprised to find out that you are, in fact, insurable, regardless of age and health. It’s worth it just to ask.
- “It’s too expensive.”
There are many types of life insurance available, and there’s usually something that will fit in everyone’s budget. Once you break it down, life insurance is basically a dollars-a-day expense.
- “I’m single and don’t have children.”
Not being married or having little ones around now doesn’t mean there aren’t other plans in store for you in the future. Plus, if you are in your 20s or 30s and have debts such as a car and a home, it’s good to get insured now while the cost is the most reasonable.
Is today the day?
The truth is, we don’t usually think about items such as life insurance until someone asks about it, or worse, someone we know experiences a life crisis that puts things in a new light. But why wait? Let us be the one to ask you about it, rather than you experiencing a loss that jolts the issue to the top of your list.
Carrier Insurance can help you find an Erie Family Life Insurance policy that fits into your budget and covers your needs for your stage of life. Plus, if you’re an ERIE auto and homeowners policyholder, you can save on your premiums when you add a life policy from Erie Family Life. Give them a call today to learn more.
