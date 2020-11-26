State Police Release Details of Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on Route 899

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a tractor-trailer rollover crash that occurred on State Route 899 on Tuesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:12 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, on State Route 899, around one mile from Silvis Lane, in Barnett Township, Forest County, Pa.

Police say a tractor-trailer operated by 46-year-old Michael J. Santise, of Easton, Pa., was traveling south on State Route 899 and attempted to navigate a right turn when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway.

After hitting a guardrail, the tractor-trailer overturned on the right side spilling the contents of the trailer, a tar-like substance.

LifeFlight transported Santise to Altoona Hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

He was using a seat belt.

The roadway was closed for several hours from the intersection of State Route 899 with State Route 36 in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, to its intersection with State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service, PennDOT, and Pa. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

