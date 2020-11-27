A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of sprinkles before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday Night – Rain showers likely before 1am, then rain and snow showers likely between 1am and 2am, then snow showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

