Brian Scott Moore, 54, of Oil City, died at 12:06 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born in Erie on May 14, 1966, a son of the late David and Judith (Fuchs) Moore.

Brian was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He volunteered with the Salvation Army in Oil City, assisting with fire and disaster relief.

He attended the Bethel United Methodist Church in Siverly as well as the Free Methodist Church in Oil City.

Brian enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his family and his niece and nephew.

In his earlier years, he worked as a general laborer for the City of Oil City as part of a summer work program.

He is survived by his brother, Thomas Moore of Oil City; two half-sisters, Joanne Albaugh and her husband Bill of Oil City, and Rose Moore of Oil City; two half-brothers, James and Doug; nephews, David Moore and Thomas A. Moore, Jr.; and nieces Joann Moore and Tessa M. Moore; numerous other nieces and nephews; and a cousin, Tony Moore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, David Edward Moore; an aunt, Jeanie Moore; and an uncle, Edward Moore.

There will be no visitation or funeral service held.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

