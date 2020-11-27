Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Instant Pot Sesame Chicken

Your family will love the flavorful sauce found in this dish!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon sesame oil



1/4 cup honey1/4 cup soy sauce or gluten-free tamari soy sauce1/4 cup water3 garlic cloves, minced1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes3 teaspoons cornstarch2 tablespoons cold water1 tablespoon sesame seedsHot cooked riceThinly sliced green onions, optional

Directions

-Select saute or browning setting on a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Adjust for medium heat; add sesame oil. When oil is hot, brown chicken in batches. Press cancel. Return all to pressure cooker. In a small bowl, whisk honey, soy sauce, water, garlic and pepper flakes; stir into pressure cooker. Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 4 minutes.

-Quick-release pressure. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into pressure cooker. Select saute setting and adjust for low heat. Simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Serve with rice. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and, if desired, green onions.

