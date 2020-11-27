Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing Site Relocates to Clarion Mall



CLARION, Pa. – With colder weather on its way, and fluctuations in testing volume, the COVID-19 collection tent in front of the Clarion Hospital has been relocated, effective Friday, November 27, to the former KMART Garden Center at Clarion Mall located at 22631 Route 68 Clarion, PA 16214.

This site sits in close proximity to the hospital facility at the far end of the Clarion Mall where the KMART Garden Center used to be.

“This move is being made simply because inclement weather is upon us, and we strive to keep staff and patients as comfortable as possible,” said Clarion Hospital in a release issued Thursday.

Testing capacity and hours of operation remain unchanged – Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A physician order is necessary for testing to be completed.

Once a patient arrives they should remain in their vehicle and call the site number indicated on the signage for further instructions. There will be a number of parking spaces with clear signage for the COVID-19 testing site at the mall. Once the test is completed, the patient should return home. It is strongly recommended that the patient self-isolate until the test results come back.

Questions about COVID-19/COVID-19 Testing/COVID-19 Symptoms can be answered by calling the hospital’s Care Center at 833-602-CARE (2273) Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Patients are asked not to enter the Clarion Mall to shop or use the facilities if they are being tested due to illness or COVID-like symptoms.

