DeWayne “Sam” W. Wiant, 67, of Fairmount City went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence.

Born March 6, 1953 in Brookville, he was the son of Kenneth “Joe” F. Wiant and Marion R. Crawford.

He was married on September 7, 1974, to Claudia J. Goodman who survives. They were married for 46 years.

He worked at Magness Garage for over 50 years.

Sam was an active member of the Fairmount City United Methodist Church as well as the Clarion County Prison Ministry.

His life long goal was to bring as many people to the Lord as he could.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kristen Glass of Shippenville and Kimberly Brandt and her husband, Bill, of York; four grandchildren, Jonah Glass, Jacob Glass, Eden Glass and Josiah Brandt; his mother-in-law, Roberta Jean Goodman of New Bethlehem; one brother, Terry Wiant of Orlando, two sisters, Donna Wiant Cook and husband Vaughn of Seneca, and Debbie White and husband Dave of Greenville; one brother-in-law, Douglas C. Goodman and wife, Trudy of Denver and multiple nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Fred C. Goodman of New Bethlehem.

A private immediate family viewing and funeral will be held at 1 p.m., with the funeral scheduled to start at 2pm. Services will be held at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with Randy Neiswonger officiating. Our goal is to have funeral services available via video for extended family and friends to participate.

Interment will be in the New Bethlehem Cemetery in New Bethlehem, Clarion County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clarion County Prison Ministry, 614 Hawk Hill Road, Rimersburg,16248 or the Fairmount City United Methodist Church, 131 Young Road, New Bethlehem, 16224.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

