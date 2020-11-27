Edgeworth Club Manager from Shippenville Receives Prestigious Professional Designation

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (EYT) – Matthew A. Kurtas, Certified Sommelier, General Manager of the Edgeworth Club in Sewickley, Pa., has been awarded with the Certified Club Manager (CCM) designation by the Club Management Association of America (CMAA).

The CCM designation indicates that a club management professional has completed a rigorous course of study and training and shows a dedication to proficiency and expertise in club management. In order to receive the CCM designation, one must invest time in specified educational requirements through the Business Management Institutes, attend the World Conference on Club Management, and maintain activity within their local chapter. After these conditions have been met, the individual must pass the CCM Exam.

Matthew A. Kurtas was approved by the Certification Committee of CMAA after successfully passing an extensive certification examination on club operations. He/she joins more than 1,500 club managers worldwide who have attained this hallmark of professionalism in club management. Included in the worldwide certified body is Kurtas’s father: Michael T. Kurtas Jr., CCM, CCE, who enjoyed a successful 20+ year career in Club Management in Central PA and Coastal NJ.

Kurtas also holds the Certified Sommelier designation through the Court of Master Sommeliers; he attained such status in 2016 at the young age of 23. Kurtas has served as the Edgeworth Club General Manager since April of 2018. All of this, he says, would not be possible without the support of his Board of Directors, and of course the love and support of his wife and best friend Alexis Burns Kurtas.

Established in 1965, the CCM designation is the hallmark of professionalism in club management. It is a valuable, internationally recognized, and widely-respected mark of an individual’s long-term commitment to professional development and the club industry. Through the Certified Club Manager designation, CMAA encourages the education and advancement of its members and assists club officers and members in securing the most efficient and successful club operations available.

About Edgeworth Club

The Edgeworth Club is a member-owned private athletic club with 480+ member families. The average member-family is an actively working group with 2+ children; while some members are enjoying retirement. The club is open year-round to serve its membership in many capacities including Apartment Rentals, Fine and Casual Dining, Social Events, Racquet Sports, Aquatics, Fitness Activities, and Duckpin Bowling. Membership is by invitation.

About CMAA

Founded in 1927, the Club Management Association of America (CMAA) is the largest professional association for managers of membership clubs with 6,800 members throughout the US and internationally. Our members contribute to the success of more than 2,500 country, golf, athletic, city, faculty, military, town, and yacht clubs. The objectives of the Association are to promote relationships between club management professionals and other similar professions; to encourage the education and advancement of members; and to provide the resources needed for efficient and successful club operations. Under the covenants of professionalism, education, leadership, and community, CMAA continues to extend its reach as the leader in the club management practice. CMAA is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with 42 professional chapters and more than 40 student chapters and colonies. Learn more at cmaa.org.

