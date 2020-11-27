Former Local Business Owner Zacherl Passes Away

Donald L. Zacherl, 84, of Fryburg, PA., passed away at 7:46 P.M. Monday November 23, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born Oct. 5, 1936 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Joseph P. & Minnie M. Griebel Zacherl

Mr. Zacherl was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was co-owner and operator of Zacherl Coal Co.. and also Zacherl Farms.

A Member of St. Stephens’s Church in Oil City, Mr. Zacherl also belonged to the VFW, Moose, and the Fryburg Sportsmans Club.

Don enjoyed traveling, trips to Canada for fishing, and hunting,

He is survived by five children and their spouses; Scott Zacherl & his wife Amy of Fryburg, Mark Zacherl & his wife Darla of Fryburg, Melissa (Missy) Rys & her husband Pete of Erie, Craig Zacherl & Jessica of Venus, and Corey Zacherl & his wife Anna of Columbia, MO.

Also surviving are grandchildren; Janelle Ingram and husband Mike, Joe Zacherl, Jamie Zacherl, Ashley Zacherl and Jake, Lindsay Zacherl, Nathan Rys and wife Lauren, Ben Rys, Jordan Rys, Colton Zacherl, Caden Zacherl, Cian Zacherl, Emilia Zacherl, and Ella Zacherl; and one great grandchild Easton Eckman. Don is survived by one sister Margaret Karg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers George, Eugene, Joseph and Raymond Zacherl and by sisters; Marian, Lucille Strickenberger and an infant Patricia.

Visitation will be Sunday November 29, from 4-6 PM in the Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday November 30 at 10 AM at St. Stephens Church with Fr. McElrath celebrating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens

Online condolences may be sent to www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

