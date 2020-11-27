Frederick (Fred) R. Knight, 64 of Salem, Ohio, entered into his heavenly rest at 8:29 pm. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Frederick was born on December 10, 1955 in Oil City, Pennsylvania; the son of Edwin and Alice (Wise) Knight. Fred was a 1974 graduate of Stoneboro Wesleyan School in Stoneboro, Pennsylvania. After graduation he moved to Salem and attended Allegheny Wesleyan College. While attending college he met and married the love of his life, Denise. They were married June 2, 1978 and together they were blessed with three sons. He was employed at Quaker City Castings in Salem for 40 years as a maintenance man during most of those years. Fred was a member of the Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church and for many years was the sound technician. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, fixing things and most of all spending time with his family.

Along with his mother, Fred is survived by his wife of 42 years, Denise (Yarnell) Knight; 3 sons; Paul (Sharon) of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Scott (Mikie) of Salem, and Brandon (Priscilla) of New Salisbury, Indiana. He was the loving “pappy” to 7 grandchildren that were the light of his life—Kenton, Ryan, Kendra, Brennan, Victoria, Esther and Titus. He is also survived by a sister; Laura (Randy) Justice of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Eunice Knight, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Fred is preceded in death by his father, Edwin and a grandchild.

Visitation will be held at the Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1095 Newgarden Ave, Salem, Ohio, on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 4-7 pm. and Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 9:30 – 10:30 am. with the funeral following at 11 am. with Reverend Stanley Grabill and Reverend David Blowers officiating. Fred will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.

Social distancing and masks are recommended.

For those that are not able to attend, the service will be live streamed at www.salemwmchurch.org

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services of Salem.

