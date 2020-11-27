Helen Burris, 90, of Shippenville Health and Rehabilitation Center, formerly of West Freedom (Parker), Pa. passed away early Tuesday morning (11-24-20) at the Center following a period of declining health.

Born in Perry Township, Clarion Co. on November 1, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Ralph G. and Mary Margaret Fuller Logue.

She was married on May 2, 1948, to Benjamin Raymond Burris, Sr. who passed away May 22, 1982.

Catholic by faith, Helen was a longtime member of the former St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church of Parker.

Mrs. Burris was employed in the cafeteria of the former West Freedom Elementary School for many years and later employed at The Plaza (then Exit 5) near Emlenton for over seven years.

Surviving are two sons: Leslie R. (Pat) Burris and Earl F. Burris, both of West Freedom (Parker); daughter Barbara Elaine Burris; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Benjamin Raymond Burris, Jr., and sister Margaret Grace Vensel.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Avenue, Parker. Private interment on Friday at Perryville Cemetery, near Parker.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.