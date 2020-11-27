Johnny Jacob Shearer Sr., 60, of Clarington, PA, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at his home.

He was born on December 26, 1959, to the late Melvin Clair and Eleanor Claire (Fennel) Shearer in Kittanning, PA.

He graduated from Ford City High School with the class of 1979. Johnny worked at the TA Truck Stop in Brookville, PA, from 1984 to 2004 and then at Denny’s also in Brookville, PA, from 2004 to 2020. He was a past member of the Bethel Twp. Fire Hall and the Homewood Baptist Church. Johnny enjoyed spending time hunting with his dad and fishing with his son, Johnny. He was always smiling and making people laugh with his great sense of humor.

He was constantly thankful for everything and everyone in his life. He loved playing football in high school and watched the Pittsburgh Steelers play every Sunday. He was also a huge hockey fan and loved the Pittsburgh Penguins. He always had trail cams set up and would share pictures of bears, deer, squirrels, and raccoons. Johnny absolutely loved feeding animals from his porch. He was loved by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him. He was known as the family historian and kept the family tree updated. He never passed judgment on anyone he met and cared for them all. He is now at home in Heaven with his mom, dad, and his dog, Chumney.

Johnny is survived by one son; Johnny Jacob Shearer Jr. of Brookville, PA; and three siblings; Deanna Shearer of Orlando, FL; Cheryl (Ed) Hepler of Ford City, PA; and Melvin (Claudette) Shearer Jr. of Ford City, PA.

He was preceded in passing by his parents.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 2pm to 6pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA. A funeral service will take place on Monday, November 30, 2020, also at the funeral home beginning at 11am and officiated by Pastor Boyd Edmondson. Interment will take place at Homewood Cemetery, Logansport, Ford City, PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/41426 into your web browser.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.