Lee Weber Named Clarion Area Wrestling Coach, Sintobin Back as Assistant

Friday, November 27, 2020 @ 03:11 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

District-9-Wrestling-Championships-1024x576CLARION, Pa. – Lee Weber has been named the new head coach of the Clarion Area wrestling team.

(Photo by: Ken Staub)

Weber, who has extensive coaching experience in wrestling, baseball, and football, takes charge of the Bobcats after the departure of Brian Luton, who stepped away from the position after four seasons. Former head coach Rob Sintobin will serve as an assistant coach.

Furthermore, Union High School has agreed to join a wrestling co-op with Clarion Area. Clarion Area’s wrestling program now consists of five schools: Clarion, Clarion-Limestone, North Clarion, Keystone, and Union.

A follow-up interview and article will be posted soon.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

