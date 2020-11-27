Michael Patton Advising: Your Estate – Have You Looked at These Legal Documents Lately?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Your Estate – Have You Looked at These Legal Documents Lately?
If you haven’t prepared certain estate documents, or the ones you have are out-of-date, your intentions could easily become a matter of dispute. The courts might have to make critical decisions regarding your medical care and finances or determine who will receive your assets when you die.
Having a thorough estate strategy in place might be the ultimate gift for your loved ones. Unfortunately, it’s easy to procrastinate or simply forget to make the appropriate arrangements in writing as your family situation changes over time.
Read the full article.
Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.