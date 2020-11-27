Oil City Man Jailed for Having Sex With 16-Year-Old Girl

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for reportedly having sex with a 16-year-old girl.

According to court documents, on November 23, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Corey Alexander Nadolny in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Patrolman Drake, of the Oil City Police Department, was contacted on November 23 by a known man who stated that he was concerned for the well-being of his 16-year-old daughter (listed as the victim), as he was informed that she “was sleeping with a guy named Corey.”

Oil City Police Officers and Venango County CYS went to the residence on Jefferson Street where the victim was living. When the CYS employee questioned the victim, she admitted that she and Corey Nadolny had sex two or three times since November 15, 2020, the complaint states.

The victim also stated that “it was (a) consensual interaction and they were both in love,” according to the complaint.

During an interview conducted by Oil City Police, Nadolny admitted that he had sex with the victim, and stated: “I don’t want to go to jail for who I love,” the complaint states.

He was arraigned at 6:50 p.m. on November 23 on the following charge:

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on December 2 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

