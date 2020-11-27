Pa. Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Disputing 2020 Election Results

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A group of Pennsylvania lawmakers today introduced a resolution disputing the 2020 General Election Statewide Contest Results.

“A number of compromises of Pennsylvania’s election laws took place during the 2020 General Election. The documented irregularities and improprieties associated with mail-in balloting, pre-canvassing, and canvassing have undermined our elector process and as a result we cannot accept certification of the results in statewide races,” said the group in a statement issued Friday afternooon.

“We believe this moment is pivotal and important enough that the General Assembly needs to take extraordinary measures to answer these extraordinary questions. We also believe our representative oversight duty as Pennsylvania’s legislative branch of government demands us to re-assume our constitutional authority and take immediate action.”

“We declare the selection of presidential electors and other statewide electoral contest results in this Commonwealth to be in dispute and we are calling on the Secretary of the Commonwealth and the Governor to withdraw or vacate the certification of presidential electors and to delay certification of results in other statewide electoral contests voted on at the 2020 General Election. We also urge the United States Congress to declare the selection of presidential electors in this Commonwealth to be in dispute.”

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.

The Certificate of Ascertainment included the following vote totals:

– Electors for Democratic Party candidates Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris – 3,458,229

– Electors for Republican Party candidates Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence – 3,377,674

– Electors for Libertarian Party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen – 79,380

Gov. Tom Wolf. called the certification “a testament to the incredible efforts of our local and state election officials, who worked tirelessly to ensure Pennsylvania had a free, fair, and accurate process that reflects the will of the voters.”

Russ Diamond, Cris Dush, Daryl D. Metcalfe, and Kathy L. Rapp are among several state representatives sponsoring the resolution.

The resolution’s language can be viewed here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.