Ronald Ellis Bryan Jr., 66, of Dempseytown, beloved husband of Lynne LaBue Bryan and cherished dad to Christopher John Emick, Dulcie Jo Moore, Ronald Ellis Bryan, III, and Caroline Ann Bryan-DiLuccia passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Ron was born June 7, 1954 in Kittanning, Pa to Vivian Cousins Bryan and the late Ronald E Bryan, Sr.

Ron graduated from Dayton, Pa high school in 1972. He enlisted in the U.S. Army that year on his birthday and proudly attended West Point. He was honorably discharged in 1977. After the service he attended Penn State University, graduated with an engineering degree, and worked for Michelin, Computervision and IBM. He was retired from IBM in 2018, as he liked to tell people.

Ron was a member of Second Presbyterian Church and served as a Trustee there. He also enjoyed working at The Open Door Cafe in Oil City where he made many friends. Ron was a kind, gentle and friendly person who never met a stranger and always saw the good in everyone. He will be greatly missed.

Ron and Lynne met in 1967 at Westminster Highlands church camp near Emlenton, Pa. They returned each summer and had a long-distance romance in between until they graduated from high school. They reconnected in 1997 and were married July 14, 2001 in the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City.

He is survived by his wife and children, his mother Vivian Bryan, sister Debra Bryan and son Greg (Stacy) and brother James (Sandy) Bryan and daughter Nicole (Jason) of Templeton, Pa, and 6 grandchildren: Judy Hernandez, Samuel Vasquez, Patricia, Nicole and Matthew Moore and Nataly DiLuccia all of North Carolina. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Millie LaBue and brothers and sister in law Mark LaBue, John and Joan LaBue and Anne and JPCoughlin, their children, and his aunt Linda (Ed) Kubiak and his uncle Victor Cousins with whom he enjoyed many trips to Quebec when he was younger.

He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, and his father-in-law James LaBue.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will gather privately for an in-person funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon, Pastor of the Second Presbyterian Church, and everyone is invited to attend virtually on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 6 pm using this live stream address: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/41453

The live stream can also be accessed under Ron’s obituary on www.morrisonhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s name to Second Presbyterian Church or The Open Door in Oil City.

