SPONSORED: Have Breakfast with Santa December 13th at Wanango Country Club

Have Breakfast with Santa December 13th at Wanango Country Club
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Make Christmas extra special and treat the family to Breakfast with Santa at Wanango Country Club.
Come meet Santa on Sunday, December 13, 2020, and enjoy a delicious brunch buffet by Chef Jeff!
Wanango Country Club will be spacing out reservation times to minimize occupancy. Please choose a reservation time of 11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., or 2:00 p.m.
The dining tables will be separated to a safe distance; and Santa will be practicing social distancing. Please wear a mask when not seated at a table.
There will be a full buffet with an omelette station, pancakes, French toast casserole, biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, specialty sausages and much, much more.
Family photo opportunities with Santa will continue throughout breakfast. Please drop off or bring a gift for Santa to give to your child.
The cost for adults is $20.00; Children 12 and under $10.00; Kids three and under Free.
Call for reservations today at 814-676-8133!
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
