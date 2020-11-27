 

State Police Calls: Theft of iPhone, Theft of License Plate

Friday, November 27, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Lights of the police carCLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Theft in Farmington Township

According to police, a theft occurred on State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25.

Police say the victim, a 54-year-old Leeper woman, was attempting to sell a used iPhone XS Max to the actor for $500.00.

The actor requested a phone charger to ensure the phone would charge. When the victim went into her residence to retrieve a phone charger, the actor left the area with the cell phone in an unknown make and model two-door vehicle.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Theft in Barnett Township

Police say the victim, a 70-year-old Sigel woman, arrived at PSP Marienville to report that an unknown actor(s) removed a license plate from the rear of an older model Ford Econoline F350 Motor Home.

The investigation is closed, according to police.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Thursday, November 26, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

