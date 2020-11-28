 

SPONSORED: Check Out McMillen’s New Arrival of Anderson Tuftex Carpet!

Saturday, November 28, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_1703CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – With all the extra time spent at home, why not lift your spirits with a beautiful new area rug?!

(Pictured: Anderson Tuftex Carpet by Shaw is Skippy Approved!)

Just arrived at McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring: Anderson Tuftex Carpet by Shaw…This carpeting is made in the USA and protected with Stainmaster technology. With so many new patterns, textures, and colors, you’re sure to find the perfect way to compliment your room.

IMG_1737

McMillen’s offers the only on-site carpet binding service in the area which means they can custom-make your rug to your specific size, shape, and dimensions. Who wouldn’t love to receive this as a special gift for Christmas?!

Gift certificates are available.

McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring is located at 11993 Route 66, Clarion, Pa.

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.

McMillen's aaa


