A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Showers after 1am. Low around 36. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers before 10am, then rain after 10am. High near 49. East wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night – Rain likely before 11pm, then rain and snow likely between 11pm and 2am, then snow likely after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow. High near 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

