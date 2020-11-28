 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Hot Cocoa

Saturday, November 28, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You won’t regret spending the time to make homemade hot cocoa!

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup baking cocoa

Dash salt
1/3 cup hot water
4 cups milk
3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Miniature marshmallows, sweetened whipped cream or cinnamon sticks, optional

Directions

In a saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa and salt. Add water; bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in milk; heat to serving temperature (do not boil). Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla. Whisk until frothy. If desired, garnish with marshmallows, cream or cinnamon sticks.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


