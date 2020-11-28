Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Hot Cocoa

You won’t regret spending the time to make homemade hot cocoa!

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup baking cocoa



Dash salt1/3 cup hot water4 cups milk3/4 teaspoon vanilla extractMiniature marshmallows, sweetened whipped cream or cinnamon sticks, optional

Directions

In a saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa and salt. Add water; bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in milk; heat to serving temperature (do not boil). Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla. Whisk until frothy. If desired, garnish with marshmallows, cream or cinnamon sticks.

