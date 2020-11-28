Clarion County Reports 40 New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death; 20 More Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – On Saturday, November 28, Clarion County reported 40 new coronavirus cases bringing the county’s total to 939. One additional death was also reported in the county. Forest County reported 20 additional cases bringing its total to 87.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 28, that there were 8,053 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 351,667.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/28/20 – 8,053



11/27/20 – 7,36011/26/20 – 8,42511/25/20 – 6,75911/24/20 – 6,66911/23/20 – 4,76211/22/20 – 7,075

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 1720 40 1760 40 Butler 4246 109 4355 71 Clarion 899 40 939 10 Clearfield 1476 112 1588 11 Crawford 1750 57 1807 17 Elk 509 26 535 6 Forest 67 20 87 1 Indiana 2435 58 2493 38 Jefferson 694 34 728 6 McKean 444 14 458 4 Mercer 2680 97 2777 49 Venango 891 18 909 8 Warren 231 19 250 1





There are 4,114 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 864 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20 – November 26 stood at 11.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 21 and November 27 is 415,677 with 49,103 positive cases. There were 61,780 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 27.

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, November 27, there were 41new deaths reported for a total of 10,275 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 16,392 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,804,464 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases so far in November; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 34,592 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,582 cases among employees, for a total of 41,174 at 1,263 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,430 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 14,198 of our total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

