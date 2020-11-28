Clarion Hospital Reports 49 New COVID-19 Cases Since Wednesday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 49 new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Friday, November 27, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital



Total tests thru 11/26/2020: 8,878Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 7,445Positives: 783

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/26/2020: 26,766

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 11,216

Positives: 465

Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday, November 26.

Hospital Inpatients. As of 11/27/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 19 patients. 2 suspected. 17 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 38 patients. 3 suspected. 35 confirmed. 7 ICU.

Butler Health System recommends the following to reduce the risk of infection:

– Protect yourself and those around you: WEAR A MASK.

– Avoid close contact (less than 6 feet) with anyone who is sick or has symptoms.

– Avoid large events and mass gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Be very careful having school-age children and college-age youth around family members who are otherwise avoiding contact with others. Being in the same family offers no protection.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others. Practice good hygiene.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

· The specimen collection site in Clarion has been relocated to the site of the former Kmart Garden Center located at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

· The specimen collection tent across the street from BMH has been relocated to 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

BHS Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Editor’s Note: On Wednesday, November 25, BHS reported 734 positive cases at the Clarion Hospital and 459 positives at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.