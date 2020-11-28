State Police Respond to Theft in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a theft in Paint Township on Friday, November 27.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred on Crestmont Drive/Ridgewood Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Around 7:13 p.m. on Friday, November 27, PSP Marienville received information regarding the theft of a trail camera and firewood that was stolen from a local resident, a 34-year-old Shippenville man.

PSP Marienville found the vehicle in question, a 2006 Chevrolet, with the stolen wood in the trailer that matched the description of the vehicle involved in a prior theft.

The driver admitted to the theft, and the investigation was resolved.

The stolen items were listed as a trail camera valued at $35.00 and multiple bundles of firewood valued at $180.00.

The name of the driver was not released.

