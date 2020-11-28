Emergency Personnel Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in Clarion Borough.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a two-vehicle accident at 7th Avenue and Main Street was called in at 12:45 p.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

There were no transports to the hospital.

The scene was cleared at 1:17 p.m.

