Mary Lou Olmes Welms Dehner, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born a New Year’s baby in Oil City on January 1, 1935, she was a daughter to the late George A. and Frances I. McKinley Olmes.

Lou was a 1953 Oil City High School graduate. She loved horses, western clothing, and the turquoise stones that went along with anything country style. She enjoyed her country music and loved dancing to the western twang. She loved to travel and took great pride in taking care of her home, and having guests over.

On June 17, 1955, she married Leonard L. Welms, who preceded her in death on August 19, 1994. They shared 39 years of marriage together. Years later, she married Raymond E. Dehner on September 13, 1996, who preceded her in death on July 1, 2002.

Surviving is are seven step-children, Becky Scott, Ray Dehner, Jr. and his wife Joyce, Dean Dehner, Patty Smith, Gail Dehner and her partner Sam, Blake Dehner and his wife Lisa, and Adam Dehner; eleven step-grandchildren, eighteen step-great grandchildren, and one step-great great grandchild. In addition to her parents, and both husbands, Lou is preceded in death by her step-son, Jeff Dehner, two sons-in-law, Dennis Scott and Larry Smith, a brother, George A. Olmes, Jr., her twin sister, Eleanor Markley and Eleanor’s husband George, and Lou’s and Ray’s beloved dog, Shasta. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 4 pm to 5 pm, with a funeral service following at 5 pm.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Katie Rex and her staff for providing such excellent care to Lou while she was at home, and to the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center nurses and staff for the attentive care they gave Lou during her time at the nursing home.

In addition, the family sends many thanks to a special nephew, Ron Stiller, for helping Lou with odd jobs around her house and for being there for her whenever needed. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Lou’s name to the Venango County Humane Society.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

