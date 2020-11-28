 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Mary Lou Olmes Welms Dehner

Saturday, November 28, 2020 @ 10:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-EKT9ehtuqVDBMary Lou Olmes Welms Dehner, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

  Born a New Year’s baby in Oil City on January 1, 1935, she was a daughter to the late George A. and Frances I. McKinley Olmes.

Lou was a 1953 Oil City High School graduate.  She loved horses, western clothing, and the turquoise stones that went along with anything country style. She enjoyed her country music and loved dancing to the western twang. She loved to travel and took great pride in taking care of her home, and having guests over.

  On June 17, 1955, she married Leonard L. Welms, who preceded her in death on August 19, 1994. They shared 39 years of marriage together.   Years later, she married Raymond E. Dehner on September 13, 1996, who preceded her in death on July 1, 2002.  

Surviving is are seven step-children, Becky Scott, Ray Dehner, Jr. and his wife Joyce, Dean Dehner, Patty Smith, Gail Dehner and her partner Sam, Blake Dehner and his wife Lisa, and Adam Dehner; eleven step-grandchildren, eighteen step-great grandchildren, and one step-great great grandchild.  In addition to her parents, and both husbands, Lou is preceded in death by her step-son, Jeff Dehner, two sons-in-law, Dennis Scott and Larry Smith, a brother, George A. Olmes, Jr., her twin sister, Eleanor Markley and Eleanor’s husband George, and Lou’s and Ray’s beloved dog, Shasta.   A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 4 pm to 5 pm, with a funeral service following at 5 pm.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Katie Rex and her staff for providing such excellent care to Lou while she was at home, and to the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center nurses and staff for the attentive care they gave Lou during her time at the nursing home.

In addition, the family sends many thanks to a special nephew, Ron Stiller, for helping Lou with odd jobs around her house and for being there for her whenever needed.   Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Lou’s name to the Venango County Humane Society.

  Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com. 


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.