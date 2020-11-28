Nancy Ann Moore, 84, of Franklin passed away at 5:11 P.M. Thursday, November 26, 2020 in her home surrounded by her children.

Nancy was born July 13, 1936 in Franklin to the late Margaret Parry Fuller and John Fuller.

She was one of five children and leaves behind one sister, Joan Voloshin of Oil City.

A 1955 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, Nancy worked at the Franklin Hospital, and as a bookkeeper for her husband’s business and at First Baptist Church.

Nancy was a selfless, kind, and loving lady. She was happiest when spending time with her family. She was a devoted grandmother who attended many sporting events and school functions. She enjoyed her many friends from her card clubs and bus trips, and took great pride in maintaining an immaculate yard and home.

On December 30, 1955 she married Harold “Red” Burkhardt. He preceded her in death on February 16, 1970.

On October 4, 1974 she married Donald I. Moore. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2018.

Nancy is survived by two daughters and one son: Karen Greksa and husband Marty of Kennerdell; Penny Ferringer and husband Jack of Wallaceville; and Dan Burkhardt and wife Beth of Franklin; and two step-children: Georgia Eakin and husband Mike of Franklin; and Lisa Curran and husband Pat of Franklin. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Cherian Burkhardt of Beckley, WV; Jackson Ferringer and Brooke Ridgeley of Zelienople, PA; Matt Keith and wife Bonnie of Franklin; Nathan Keith and wife Justine of Franklin; Josh Keith and wife Kristen of Franklin; Natalie Miller and husband KC of Franklin; Nick Moore of Indiana, PA; Timothy Skarupski of Franklin; Conner Curran of Hilton Head, SC; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Nancy was preceded in death by her three siblings, Louise Robson, Gerry Johnson, and James Jeffers; step-son Donnie Moore; and step-son-in-law Ray Keith.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Per Nancy’s wishes, there will be no public services.

To honor Nancy’s memory, take a bag of candy to sporting events and pass it around to everyone near you.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Special thanks to the hospice nurses of VNA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

