Police Release Details of Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Saturday, November 28, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-lineJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a Dayton man who was killed in a motorcycle crash that occurred last week in Jefferson County.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this accident occurred around 5:51 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, on Panic Knoxdale Road, in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 23-year-old Michael T. Shrecengost Jr., of Dayton, was operating a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle, traveling west within the right westbound travel lane of State Route 2008, Panic Knoxdale Road. For an unknown reason, Shrecengost applied the brakes, and the motorcycle left approximately 96 feet of skid marks on the roadway.

According to police, Shrecengost then lost control of the motorcycle and started into a side to side wobble leaving approximately 224 feet of side to side yaw marks on the roadway within the right westbound lane. At that time, the motorcycle exited the paved portion of the road and traveled onto the gravel berm for approximately 60 feet. The vehicle then exited the berm and went into the grass-covered field where it traveled in a straight line for approximately 122 feet before it struck a utility pole. The operator was severely injured and died as a result of his injuries as he was being transported by LifeFlight en route to the hospital.

McCalmont Volunteer Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS assisted at the scene.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Saturday, September 28, 2020.


