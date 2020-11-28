Richard L. “Dick” McIntyre, 66, of Oil City passed away Nov. 26, 2020 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca after a short illness.

Born August 13, 1954 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Richard J. & Therese A. McGraw McIntyre

Dick went to St. Joseph Grade School and was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He was married on Sept. 29, 1984 in the Assumption B.V.M. Church to the former Connie Taydus and she survives.

Mr. McIntyre had worked at Electralloy for a short time before becoming employed at Penelec where he worked in the Line Dept. and Electrical Equipment Dept., retiring after 35 years of service.

Dick was a member of St. Joseph Church.

He was very involved in local sports and had coached for Oil City Junior Baseball for many years. He had coached basketball for Oil City and Venango Catholic High Schools and had coached football for Oil City, Franklin, VC and for the Youth Football Program.

Dick also enjoyed helping his son Conor with his business McIntyre Landscaping.

After retirement Dick enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren, watching their sporting events and spoiling them.

Dick enjoyed his big trip to Ireland and his pint of Guinness which he said was a lot better there then it is here. He had also traveled to Notre Dame, and enjoyed his time there.

Dick enjoyed going to North Myrtle beach every year with is wife and family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children; Kevin McIntyre & his significant other Ann and his children Carson & Kyle, Irena McIntyre, and Conor McIntyre & his wife Asti, and their children Mason and Alessia. He is also survived by two brothers Timothy McIntyre & his wife Bridgid and their children, Ed McIntyre, Mike McIntyre & his wife Chris, Sara Payne & her husband Darrin, Tom McIntyre and Joe McIntyre, Peter McIntyre & his wife Patti and their daughter Dr. Jessica McIntyre & her husband Steven.

He is also survived by his mother in law Jean Taydus, several cousins, aunts and uncles and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father in law Charles Taydus.

Private visitation and Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Oil City Junior Baseball Association or to the Blue and White Club at Oil City High School.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

