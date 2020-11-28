Say What?!: Florida Women Break Guinness Record for Lego Walking Relay

FLORIDA – A group of five Florida women broke a Guinness World Record when they collectively walked 2.04 miles barefoot over a pile of Lego bricks.

Katie Wells, founder and CEO of lifestyle website Wellness Mama, gathered friends Ashley, Savanna, Grace, and Cat to break the record for the farthest distance traveled by walking barefoot on Lego bricks by a relay team in 1 hour.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.