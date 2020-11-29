A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Rain likely, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Rain. High near 44. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of rain before 9pm, then rain and snow showers between 9pm and 2am, then snow showers after 2am. Low around 31. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow showers. High near 32. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night – Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

