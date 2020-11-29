Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Shrimp Tartlets
This shrimp tartlets have a picture-perfect look and delightful taste!
Ingredients
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1-1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1/8 teaspoon lemon juice
2 packages (1.9 ounces each) frozen miniature phyllo tart shells
1/2 cup seafood cocktail sauce
30 peeled and deveined cooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), tails removed
Optional: Minced fresh parsley and lemon wedges
Directions
-Beat the first 5 ingredients until blended. Place tart shells on a serving plate. Fill with cream cheese mixture; top with cocktail sauce and shrimp.
-Refrigerate until serving. If desired, sprinkle with parsley and serve with lemon wedges.
