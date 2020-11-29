Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Shrimp Tartlets

This shrimp tartlets have a picture-perfect look and delightful taste!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1-1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce



1 to 2 teaspoons grated onion1 teaspoon garlic salt1/8 teaspoon lemon juice2 packages (1.9 ounces each) frozen miniature phyllo tart shells1/2 cup seafood cocktail sauce30 peeled and deveined cooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), tails removedOptional: Minced fresh parsley and lemon wedges

Directions

-Beat the first 5 ingredients until blended. Place tart shells on a serving plate. Fill with cream cheese mixture; top with cocktail sauce and shrimp.

-Refrigerate until serving. If desired, sprinkle with parsley and serve with lemon wedges.

