Clarion Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Victim, Threatening to Kill Him During Domestic Incident

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a victim and threatened to kill him during a domestic incident.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Tyler James Murphy on November 19.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office, Clarion Office of Emergency Services dispatched Officers Scheckler and O’Neil, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, around 9:50 p.m. on November 11, to an apartment on Wilson Avenue pertaining to a domestic in progress. OES indicated that a firearm may be involved.

At the scene, a known man and a known woman told Officer Scheckler that the known woman’s ex-boyfriend identified as Tyler J. Murphy stopped by their residence wanting his Jeep key returned to him. The known woman asked for the keys to her vehicle, but Murphy refused. The known man told Murphy to get off the property, but Murphy refused, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, when the known man told Murphy he was calling the police and pulled his phone out and started to call 9-1-1, Murphy walked to his car and got inside and shut the door. The known man said that Murphy pulled out a Hi-Point 9mm pistol and stated: “Do it (expletive), I’ll kill you.”

The known woman stepped between the handgun and the known man, and Murphy then shoved the known woman out of the way and continued to point the gun at the known man. Then, the known woman dialed 9-1-1 for the police, and Murphy drove away. The known man said that he believed his life was in imminent danger when Murphy pointed the gun at him.

While Officer Scheckler was speaking with the known man and the known woman, Murphy called the known woman’s cell phone. Officer Scheckler answered it and identified himself. The phone was silent, and then Murphy acknowledged himself. Officer Scheckler told Murphy that he needed to known his location so he could speak to him. Murphy said he would meet him outside his residence on Leatherwood Drive in Clarion Borough.

Officers Scheckler and O’Neil traveled to Murphy’s residence, and Murphy was standing outside the apartment. Officer Scheckler asked Murphy where the gun was located, and Murphy said it was upstairs in his apartment. The officers followed Murphy inside the apartment and Officer Scheckler asked him to retrieve it. Murphy returned with the firearm, a Hi-Point 9mm. Officer Scheckler released the magazine and emptied the chamber. The firearm was loaded with one chambered and eight in the magazine. Officer Schecker asked Murphy what happened at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, and Murphy said that the known man pulled out a pistol and pointed it at him, so he got his pistol out and pointed it at the known man. Murphy also stated that he did “threaten to kill” the known man, according to the complaint.

Officer Scheckler returned to Wilson Avenue to interview the victims separately. When asked if they had a firearm at the incident, they both said “no.” The known man said that he doesn’t own any firearms. However, he mentioned he has airsoft guns but said that he didn’t have one at the incident. Also during the interview with the known woman, she asked Officer Scheckler if he could get the keys to her car, and he agreed he would exchange the keys for them.

Officer Scheckler returned to Murphy, informed him of the charges that he would be facing, and he would be receiving his charges in the mail.

According to court documents, the following charges were filed against Murphy through Judge Quinn’s office on November 19:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on December 3, with Judge Quinn presiding.

