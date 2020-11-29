Details Released on Man Accused of Burglarizing Area School

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a burglary at the Hasson Heights Elementary School that occurred earlier this month have been released.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Jamie Allen Kinnear, of Titusville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on November 19.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:10 a.m. on November 19, Trooper Shiley, of PSP Franklin, was dispatched to Hasson Heights Elementary School in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, in reference to a burglary that occurred overnight. Trooper Beightol accompanied Trooper Shiley as he had an incident earlier in the day with an individual in the area carrying a bag with miscellaneous items inside.

The complaint states that upon arrival at the school, Trooper Shiley made contact with the assistant principal who escorted the officers to the office where they observed surveillance of the incident. The first footage was of an individual in a t-shirt with no shoes who entered the school via an unsecured door at approximately 10:00 p.m. on November 18. The individual was observed in numerous places in the school including the stage, the cafeteria, and numerous classrooms and offices. It was observed that Kinnear cut a curtain and a USB cord in a classroom.

The last footage observed was recorded at approximately 5:45 a.m. on November 19. The individual was seen leaving the school wearing a pair of women’s boots, a dark green hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a bag on his back. At that time, Trooper Beightol was able to identify the male as Jamie Allen Kinnear, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Beightol related that when he dealt with Kinnear that morning, Kinnear was still wearing the sweatshirt and boots and was also in possession of a bag. Trooper Beigthtol stated that he had Kinnear show him the contents of the bag, as it is PSP Department policy to search an individual prior to transportation. Trooper Beightol stated that he observed a pair of scissors, a black laptop case, a tablet, a stethoscope in the bag as well as pieces of fabric, the complaint states.

Following the interview at Hasson Heights Elementary School, Troopers Shiley and Beightol went to the Titusville Police Department to check for Kinnear’s last known addresses and known associates. Titusville PD gave numerous possible locations for Kinnear, according to the complaint.

Titusville PD also related that if they made contact with Kinnear, they would detain him and make contact with the PSP officers. At 5:04 p.m. on November 19, Kinnear was taken into custody.

Kinnear was arraigned at 9:45 p.m. on November 19 on the following charges:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, Person Present, Felony 1

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1 (seven counts)

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1 (seven counts)

– Institutional Vandalism Education Facility, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary (two counts)

Unable to post $7,500.00 bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on December 2 with Judge Kirtland presiding.

RELATED: Man Accused of Burglarizing Local School Behind Bars

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.