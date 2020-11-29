Police Release Details on New Bethlehem Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 28/66 earlier this month.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:15 a.m. on November 18 involving 37-year-old Laura K. Neiswonger, of New Bethlehem.

Police say Neiswonger was driving a 2014 Toyota 4-Runner traveling northbound on State Route 28/66, approaching the intersection with Cherry Street in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County. At this time, cars began to slide in front of the Toyota due to the ice on the roadway.

Neiswonger attempted to control a 360-degree slide due to the ice, as well as avoid another passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer. The Toyota rolled onto the driver’s side of the vehicle. It sustained disabling damage. The vehicle’s airbags deployed.

According to police, Neiswonger was using a seat belt and suffered possible minor injuries.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

