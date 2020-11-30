WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Continues for Clarion County; Up to Four Inches of Snow Anticipated

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:18 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA318 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-

CITIES:

Including the cities of New Philadelphia, Dover, Carrollton, Malvern, East Liverpool, Salem, Columbiana, Coshocton, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, and Monaca

318 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 1 AM Tuesday to 7 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.