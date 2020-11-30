A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain. High near 44. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain and snow showers likely before 10pm, then snow showers. Low around 31. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow showers. High near 33. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

