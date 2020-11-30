Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Nicole Fair’s Gluten Free Pizzelle Cookies

You’ll be smiling as big as Nicole once you try one of these Pizzelle Cookies!

This recipe requires a pizzelle cookie press.

Ingredients

3 eggs



3/4 cup sugar1/4 cup vegetable oil1 tsp vanilla1 tsp baking powder1 1/2 cups gluten-free flourPowdered sugar for top of cookie

Directions

-Mix eggs, sugar, oil, and vanilla.

-Mix gluten-free flour and baking powder.

-Combine and mix until well blended.

-Scoop one tablespoon size on pizzelle press and heat for 20 seconds or less.

-The pizzelle cookie is done when it turns light brown. Top with powdered sugar. Enjoy!

Notes from Nicole:

I suggest using Bob’s Red Mill flour for this type of cookie. After trying other types of flours, this is the one I prefer.

