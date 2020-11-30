Clarion Man Accused of Threatening to Stab Victim

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening to stab another man.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Matthew Mark Goodman.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:00 p.m. on November 23, Clarion Borough Police were advised that the Clarion University Police had a man, identified as Matthew Goodman, in custody for a domestic assault and they would be transporting him to the Clarion Borough Police station.

The complaint states that Clarion University Police officers had been dispatched to a report of an active domestic incident with knives involved.

At the scene, the officers found Goodman outside the residence in a minivan. They then spoke to a known male victim who reported that he had been in a verbal altercation with Goodman because Goodman had flipped the refrigerator over in the kitchen and had destroyed items in the residence, according to the complaint.

The victim reported Goodman then obtained several knives and said he was going to stab him (the victim). The victim told police he retreated to the basement and Goodman followed him. Goodman reportedly told the victim that if he did not call the police, he was going to stab him, and the victim then called 9-1-1, the complaint indicates.

The Clarion University Police officers observed seven knives lying on the basement floor and were advised by the victim that Goodman was holding all seven knives when he threatened him. The knives were taken as evidence.

According to the complaint, during a search incident to arrest, a marijuana smoking pipe was located in Goodman’s pants pocket.

When asked about the incident, Goodman stated the victim was “getting on his nerves,” so he flipped the refrigerator, which caused a verbal altercation. He reportedly stated he is a “cutter” and grabbed the knives to calm himself down. He told police he had no intention of hurting himself or the victim but had threatened the victim so that he would leave him alone, according to the complaint.

When asked if he had followed the victim to the basement and threatened to stab him again, Goodman reportedly admitted that he had, the complaint states.

Goodman was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 12:15 a.m. on November 24, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $12,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on November 24.

He was released on November 25 on a surety bond posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on December 1, with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

