Featured Local Job: LPN or RN

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire a Nurse to join their team.

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities and other special needs. They are celebrating their 101st anniversary and are proud of their history!

RESIDENTIAL PROGRAM NURSE

Location: Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PAPosition Type: Full-timeSalary: $19.54 per hour

JOB SUMMARY

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania operates three community residential homes (Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA) which are staffed 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Their staff provides direct care and a safe, secure and supportive living environment in which individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities will learn to live and function as independently as possible within the community. The Residential Program Nurse is responsible for the coordination and documentation of medically-related aspects of care for consumers in their group homes.

QUALIFICATIONS

LPN or RN license required.

Prior experience working with G-Tubes preferred.

Prior experience working with individuals with MR preferred.

Current valid Pennsylvania driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation required.

Acceptable Criminal Record Check required.

Acceptable Child Abuse History Clearance required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinate, schedule, monitor and attend all medical related aspects of care for consumers.

Meet on a regular basis (at least weekly) with the Residential Program Manager to review changes and ongoing medical issues of consumers and with Director, Franklin Programs as needed

Ensure compliance with medically-related regulations governing residential programs and assist with licensing inspections.

Conduct minor medical treatment for consumers in accordance with medical instructions from PCP/Specialist.

Make weekly and/or biweekly cursory physical check of consumers, according to specific needs.

Monitor and record consumers’ temperature, pulse, respiration, and blood pressure at a minimum of once a month. Weight is monitored when indicated by need or request of physician.

Coordinate all aspects of medication administration.

Why Work For Easterseals?

They have a great team of people who care and it shows!

Benefits include health, dental, vision, and ancillary insurances, paid time off and eligibility for our retirement plan.

If you are interested in working for a quality organization helping others grow in their lives and abilities, please consider applying for this position!

